After starting in Houston in 1994, the Knowledge is Power Program, also known as KIPP, has expanded to 20 states all around the country.Though not all schools have a football program, KIPP has decided to introduce a high school football national championship to its network.Schools with football programs will have a shot to win the national championship this Fall at Rice University."They love it," said KIPP Athletic Director Jeff Feller. "There's big time high school football in Texas and we want to make sure we're apart of that in whatever way we can."While the KIPP network focuses on academics first, Feller knows this is a great way to reward their student-athletes."By having a national championship and to give them that big stage to play on, they're super excited for it."