Rice Lady Owls begin March Madness journey Friday vs. Marquette

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Rice women's basketball team's first NCAA tournament appearance in 14 years will take place Friday afternoon vs. Marquette.The Lady Owls, who are the 12th seed in the Chicago Region, tip off at 1 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2.Rice wrapped up their automatic bid to the Big Dance after winning the Conference USA tournament. They also were the champions of the C-USA regular season. They are riding a 21-game winning streak.The Rice-Marquette first round matchup is taking place in College Station by virtue of Texas A&M earning a No. 4 seed, the highest among the four teams in this grouping. The Lady Aggies will face Wright State in their opening round matchup.The winners of both games will meet in the second round of the Chicago Region.Baylor, the Big 12 champions, are the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. The Lady Bears will face No. 16 Abilene Christian in their first round game. Elsewhere, the Texas Lady Longhorns garnered a No. 7 seed, and will take on No. 10 Indiana to open up their tournament.The women's tournament begins play on Friday with the Final Four taking place in Tampa, Florida, on April 5 with the championship game two days later.