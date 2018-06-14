SPORTS

Rice Football holds memorial for Honorary Owl "Ziggy"

EMBED </>More Videos

Rice football players honor "Ziggy" (KTRK)

Rice Football held a memorial for their Honorary Owl, Fre'derick "Ziggy" Stoval-Redd on Wednesday at Rice Stadium.

Stoval-Redd died on June 1 after a battle with leukemia. He had been an Honorary Owl since 2015.

"Ziggy" joined the Owls as part of TEAM IMPACT, which is a program that gives kids battling illnesses the opportunity to meet Division I athletic programs.

"His indomitable spirit and radiant smile were a constant source of inspiration for everyone associated with Rice Football, no matter if it was during his visits to practice or our visits to him during his treatments," the team said in a statement.

RELATED: Boy who battled leukemia and honorary member of Rice football team has died
EMBED More News Videos

"Ziggy" Stoval-Redd, who battled leukemia and was an honorary Rice Owl, has died.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsrice universityHoustonRice
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Fantasy football picks could score you Super Bowl tickets
Wakeboarding mama pulls off 'In My Feelings' challenge
Texans announce dates and times for open practice
Wade Smith Foundation Hosts Free Football & Cheer Camp
Alex Bregman learns Spanish to better connect with teammates
More sports
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News