SPORTS

Rice and UH battle it out on Twitter

Rice and University of Houston have fun on Twitter (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rice and the University of Houston had a little fun on Twitter over the weekend.

It all started when Rice posted a picture of their campus, with the Cougars' account saying it could use more red.


The Cougars had some backup as well. One of their students chimed in and made their thoughts known.



It ended up turning into a GIF-off between the two Houston-area schools.


Which university has the better Twitter? You decide.
