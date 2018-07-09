Rice and UH battle it out on Twitter

Believe it or not, red totally clashes with the color scheme on campus. Or at least a particular shade of red... — Rice University (@RiceUniversity) July 6, 2018

Talk all the hot you want but please for the love of god inform your students that there's a game that day. Maybe that way a dozen or so might show up pic.twitter.com/pOisF7jrGi — Thom Dwyer 🚂 (@Thom_Dwyer) July 6, 2018

Rice and the University of Houston had a little fun on Twitter over the weekend.It all started when Rice posted a picture of their campus, with the Cougars' account saying it could use more red.The Cougars had some backup as well. One of their students chimed in and made their thoughts known.It ended up turning into a GIF-off between the two Houston-area schools.Which university has the better Twitter? You decide.