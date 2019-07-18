Ribs await champions of Vince Wilfork's youth baseball tourney

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Baseball and ribs: the perfect pairing that Vince Wilfork is bringing together in League City.
The two-time Super Bowl champion and former Houston Texan will be hosting the inaugural Wilfork Rings & Ribs Summer Classic, a youth baseball tournament with a tasty reward.
This summer classic will take place on July 20 and 21 at League City's Chester L. Davis Sportsplex.
The tournament will host teams of kids aged 9-12, with the winners receiving a ring along with the opportunity to taste Wilfork's ribs at home plate as part of the ceremony.
Wilfork has appeared in Kingsford charcoal ads in his post-football career and loves to get behind the grill.
Admission and parking for the tournament are free. You can visit the League City website for more information.
The video above is from a previous story.
