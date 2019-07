Ribs await champions of Vince Wilfork's youth baseball tourney

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Baseball and ribs: the perfect pairing that Vince Wilfork is bringing together in League City.The two-time Super Bowl champion and former Houston Texan will be hosting the inaugural Wilfork Rings & Ribs Summer Classic, a youth baseball tournament with a tasty reward.This summer classic will take place on July 20 and 21 at League City's Chester L. Davis Sportsplex.The tournament will host teams of kids aged 9-12, with the winners receiving a ring along with the opportunity to taste Wilfork's ribs at home plate as part of the ceremony.Wilfork has appeared in Kingsford charcoal ads in his post-football career and loves to get behind the grill.Admission and parking for the tournament are free. You can visit the League City website for more information.