SPORTS

CHAMPIONSHIP PEDIGREE: WNBA star pays it forward to athletes of tomorrow

EMBED </>More Videos

DeMya Wheatfall is passing on her championship pedigree to the future of women's basketball.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
DeMya Wheatfall's passion for the sport is unmatched.

Currently coaching St. Pius X girls' basketball team, she brings with her 14 years of professional experience.

Starting her professional career with the Portland Fire, she continued on with the Washington Mystics, Connecticut Sun, New York Liberty and even won a championship with the Sacramento Monarchs.

"I feel like it's only right that I give back to the sport that gave so much to me," Wheatfall said.

She's paying it forward not only with her players, but for the athletes of tomorrow.

Recently her team met up at a workshop that encourages St. Pius X players to help out middle school athletes from St. Rose.

"We came down here to do some high school drills and show them what it's like to be on a high school team," said 10th grader Jackie Jarrah.

"Chemistry with the team is very good, and to trust each other on the court," Alexis McGregor added.

It's also a chance to give these future high school athletes an opportunity to work with Wheatfall first hand, and to adapt to her coaching style, while learning something new in the long run.

"Hopefully they can also teach their next generations what we taught them," Jarrah said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbasketballgame of the weekConnecticut SunMinnesota LynxWashington MysticsWNBAHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Mike D'Antoni: Rockets need to find answers for struggling offense
Texans star surprises Boys & Girls Club at movie night
St. Thomas students are soaring with excitement for science
Working with special needs children shaped St. Pius X star
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman at bus stop shot during pursuit in NW Harris Co.
Firefighter loses jobs after suggesting hunting of migrants
ROAD RAGE: Driver shoots at car with teens inside, killing 1
Painting by renowned Spanish artist discovered at MFAH
Woman found slumped over in SUV with kids inside: Police
Chilly and windy weather for this weekend
Thousand Oaks gunman posted to social media during attack
Naked man jumps in couple's bed after break-in: Police
Show More
Memorial service held for newlyweds killed in helicopter crash
Girl with special needs getting new walker and wheelchair
It'll be cloudy, cold, wet and windy on Friday
FLASHBACK: Ex-Texans coach plays as St. Pius X quarterback
St. Thomas students are soaring with excitement for science
More News