DeMya Wheatfall's passion for the sport is unmatched.Currently coaching St. Pius X girls' basketball team, she brings with her 14 years of professional experience.Starting her professional career with the Portland Fire, she continued on with the Washington Mystics, Connecticut Sun, New York Liberty and even won a championship with the Sacramento Monarchs."I feel like it's only right that I give back to the sport that gave so much to me," Wheatfall said.She's paying it forward not only with her players, but for the athletes of tomorrow.Recently her team met up at a workshop that encourages St. Pius X players to help out middle school athletes from St. Rose."We came down here to do some high school drills and show them what it's like to be on a high school team," said 10th grader Jackie Jarrah."Chemistry with the team is very good, and to trust each other on the court," Alexis McGregor added.It's also a chance to give these future high school athletes an opportunity to work with Wheatfall first hand, and to adapt to her coaching style, while learning something new in the long run."Hopefully they can also teach their next generations what we taught them," Jarrah said.