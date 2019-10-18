Sports

Reports: Yankees fan removed after taunting Zack Greinke

THE BRONX, New York (KTRK) -- Just after Josh Reddick had mentioned the taunts and Yankees fans throwing trash at players, Zack Greinke was met with disrespect from Yankees fans.

According to Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media, a fan was kicked out of Yankees stadium after taunting Greinke. According to reports, the fan mentioned Greinke's social anxiety disorder and his mother as he heckled the Astros pitcher.

All of this occurred while Greinke was in the Astros' bullpen while warming up before Game 4 of the ALCS.

Greinke's social anxiety disorder and depression is well documented. Members of the media have been able to count how many words he says in a press conference due to his short answers.

While some have criticized Greinke for his short answers and inability to move past his anxiety, others have advocated for him and want Greinke to continue fighting through it.

Earlier on Thursday, A.J. Hinch said he would remove the Astros from the field if trash continued being thrown on the field. Reddick told the media he felt disrespected by Yankees fans.

Greinke was the starting pitcher in a Game 4 ALCS victory for the Astros.

RELATED: Houston Astros one win away from World Series after 8-3 Game 4 win

RELATED: What to know about superstar pitcher Zack Greinke
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshouston astrosnew york yankees
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros one win away from World Series after 8-3 Game 4 win
Woman tells siblings to 'move back to your country'
Baybrook Mall scare sends shoppers running for their lives
State denies Harvey aid to hundreds of federal loan recipients
HPD officer relieved of duty after Midtown bar arrest
Family wants justice for teen killed outside rave
Young cancer fighter dreams of meeting Jose Altuve
Show More
Tasty ALCS bet between Harris Co. judge and Bronx president
Wobbly wheel scammers allegedly dates back two years ago
How strong wind gusts in New York could impact ALCS Game 4
When you can get your Astros potential World Series tickets
ABC13 Evening News for October 17, 2019
More TOP STORIES News