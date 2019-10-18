Reports: Yankees fan removed after taunting Zack Greinke

THE BRONX, New York (KTRK) -- Just after Josh Reddick had mentioned the taunts and Yankees fans throwing trash at players, Zack Greinke was met with disrespect from Yankees fans.
According to Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media, a fan was kicked out of Yankees stadium after taunting Greinke. According to reports, the fan mentioned Greinke's social anxiety disorder and his mother as he heckled the Astros pitcher.
All of this occurred while Greinke was in the Astros' bullpen while warming up before Game 4 of the ALCS.
Greinke's social anxiety disorder and depression is well documented. Members of the media have been able to count how many words he says in a press conference due to his short answers.
While some have criticized Greinke for his short answers and inability to move past his anxiety, others have advocated for him and want Greinke to continue fighting through it.
Earlier on Thursday, A.J. Hinch said he would remove the Astros from the field if trash continued being thrown on the field. Reddick told the media he felt disrespected by Yankees fans.
Greinke was the starting pitcher in a Game 4 ALCS victory for the Astros.
