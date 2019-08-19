stephen curry

Steph Curry to announce donation to fund Howard University golf program, report says

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is reportedly helping finance the creation of competitive golf at Howard University.

According to the Washington Post, Curry is planning a seven-figure donation to cover to cost of the program for six years. The two-time MVP will hold a news conference today at the historically black university to make the announcement.

Curry is an avid golfer and has even launched a mini-golf series called "Holey Moley" on ABC.
