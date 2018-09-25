HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Registration is now open to play golf in the lush grass of Minute Maid Park.
Stadiumlinks is offering people the chance to golf at the home of the Astros for as low as $79.
Golfers are being offered the chance to pick groups of two, four, six or eight to tee off on the once in a lifetime experience.
In addition to the nine hole course, players can use complimentary clubs provided by Stadiumlinks, or they can bring their own. They'll also get 18 complimentary golf balls to be played during the event.
Tee times for the unique experience will take place on Nov. 16-18.