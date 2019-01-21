CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON

Register now for the 2020 Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon

Watch highlights of the 2019 Chevron Houston Marathon in a little over a minute.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Are you ready to go for the gold in 2020? Early registration is now open for the Chevron Houston Marathon, the Aramco Half Marathon and the We Are Houston 5K!

If you get your registration in before June 5, the full marathon will cost $140, and the half marathon will cost $125.

If you're thinking of registering but haven't quite committed, decide quickly -- the full and half marathons are each capped at 27,000 participants.

The 2020 We Are Houston 5K has a cap of 6,000 participants.

Another option to consider is the Run For a Reason program. HERO entries are guaranteed registrations into the Chevron Houston Marathon or Aramco Houston Half Marathon by making a one-time tax-deductible donation of at least $350 to an official Run for a Reason charity, plus the cost of registration.

Marathon participants must be at least 12 years old by race day. Half marathon and 5K runners must be at least 7 years old.

Learn more at chevronhoustonmarathon.com/participants/registration.
