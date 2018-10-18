SPORTS

Astros looking to extend series versus Red Sox with a win in Game 5

The 'Stros are hoping to ship this series back up to Boston with a win in Game 5.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Game 5 of the ALCS has been a pitchers' duel to start.

The Astros sent Game 1 starter Justin Verlander to the mound, who easily cruised through the first two innings.

But the Red Sox struck first in the third inning on a home run to left field by J.D. Martinez, giving Boston the early 1-0 lead.

Hopes of a comeback continued to unravel in the sixth inning.

After hits from Mitch Moreland and Ian Kinsler, Red Sox outfielder Rafael Devers hit a 3-run homer to extend Boston's advantage to 4-0.
