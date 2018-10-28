EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4525683" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Klein ISD student put salt in the wounds of Astros fans after sporting her Red Sox shirt to school on Friday.

For the second year in a row, Dodger Stadium was the site of another World Series championship clinch - this time with the Boston Red Sox celebrating in the infield.On Sunday night, the Red Sox defeated the Dodgers, 5-1, in Game 5, taking the world championship four games to one.The Red Sox were propelled by two home runs by former Astros prospect and World Series MVP Steve Pearce, who drove in three of Boston's runs.The newly crowned champions were also helped by a three-hit outing by David Price, who pitched seven innings with only one earned run.The win gives Boston its ninth world championship in franchise history and the fourth in 15 years.Boston lost only three games throughout its postseason run in route to the title. The Astros, the reigning champs from a year ago who also vanquished the Dodgers, lost to the Red Sox in a five-game American League Championship Series.The win marks Boston manager Alex Cora's second straight World Series win. He won as a bench coach for the Astros in 2017, and he becomes only the fifth rookie manager to win in his first year.For the Dodgers, this will mark another heartbreaking end for one of the most stacked teams in the National League. They were looking to snap a title drought that now continues after 30 years.