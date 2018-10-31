BOSTON, Massachusetts (KTRK) --The Boston Red Sox are set to celebrate their fourth World Series championship in 15 years with a victory parade later this morning.
The Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 Sunday night, taking the World Series four games to one.
It was the second straight World Series win for Boston manager Alex Cora after serving as the Houston Astros bench coach in 2017.
The victory also makes him the fifth rookie manager to win in his first year. Cora says he wants to take the World Series trophy to Puerto Rico and wants the entire team to join him.
Although Houston fans would have liked to see the Astros repeat their World Series success, the team is taking missing out on the Fall Classic in stride.
The 'Stros continued the relatively new custom of the previous year's World Series champion sending pizza to the next year's winner.
Interestingly, the Red Sox started the tradition. They won the series in 2013 and sent pizza to the 2014 champs, the San Francisco Giants.
The festivities in Boston get underway at 10 a.m, Houston time.