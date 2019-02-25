SPORTS

UH Cougars move up to No. 8 in AP Top 25 and No. 6 in Coaches' Poll

For the first time in Coogs hoops history, ESPN is bringing College GameDay to H-Town!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Any aspirations of the UH Cougars landing a top-two seed in the NCAA tournament appear real with the latest polls.

The American Athletic Conference leaders moved up from No. 9 to No. 8 in the AP Top 25, and from No. 8 to No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches' Poll.

As of Saturday, Houston was ranked No. 4 in the NCAA-backed NET ranking, which orders teams daily as opposed to weekly.

The Cougars (26-1) are arguably the hottest team in the nation, riding a current 11-game win streak and boasting the only one-loss record among the top 25 teams.

Houston capped off a week that included a 35-point romp at Tulane and a 12-point victory vs. South Florida.

UH heads into the final four games of the regular season. This week, the Cougars head to East Carolina on Wednesday and host Central Florida for their second to last home game Saturday.

And to emphasize its current standing on the national college basketball map, UH will be the site of ESPN's College GameDay before the UCF matchup.

RELATED: ESPN's College GameDay to visit University of Houston's Fertitta Center

The AAC tournament is scheduled to begin March 14.
