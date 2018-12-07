SPORTS

Bob McNair to be honored with Texans Celebration of Life in Houston

HONORING MCNAIR: Texans invite the public to attend a celebration of life for team's late owner on Friday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Bob McNair's celebration of life on Friday will have guests who include his fellow NFL team owners, members of the Bush family, and former Houston Texans.

The team released the special guest list and tributes that are slated from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at NRG Stadium. The guests include:
  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
  • Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints
  • Michael Bidwill, president of the Arizona Cardinals
  • Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons
  • Neil and Maria Bush, son and daughter-in-law of George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush
  • Jim Crane, owner of the Houston Astros
  • Sen. Ted Cruz
  • Tilman Fertitta, McNair's friend and owner of the Houston Rockets
  • Ken Houston, former Houston Oiler
  • Clark Hunt, co-owner of the Kansas City Chiefs
  • Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts
  • Andre Johnson, former Houston Texan and team's first Ring of Honor recipient
  • Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys
  • Marcus Lutrell, TV personality and former US Navy SEAL
  • Virginia McCaskey, owner of the Chicago Bears
  • Art Rooney, owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Amy Adams Strunk, controlling owner of the Tennessee Titans
  • Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner
  • Mario Williams, former Houston Texan


In addition, tributes are planned from former Secretary of State James Baker; NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell; University of South Carolina president, Dr. Harris Pastides; and pastor emeritus of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, Dr. Dave Peterson.

The event will have music by the Houston Symphony and the Houston Grand Opera.

Parking at the stadium will start at noon on Friday in the Blue Lot.

Gates will open at 1 p.m. with attendees being directed to the 100 level on the north side of the stadium.

The Texans also ask that memorial donations be made to the Houston Texans Foundation or any other charity in lieu of flowers.

On Wednesday, Nov. 28, a private service was held for McNair's family only.

WATCH: Houston Texans honor Bob McNair at NRG Stadium
EMBED More News Videos

The Houston Texans honored their late owner Bob McNair with a special tribute before their game Monday.

Bob McNair remembered for business acumen despite political differences
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Miya Shay speaks to people who were close to Bob McNair and reflect on the Texans owner's business acument in spite of differences.

Bob McNair's medical history includes bout with leukemia
EMBED More News Videos

The Texans owner was battling two different forms of cancer

Texans players and NFL react to Bob McNair's passing
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering Bob McNair.

