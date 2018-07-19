Promoting fatherhood: D'Onta Foreman to visit Children's Museum of Houston

Haven't had the opportunity to meet running back D'Onta Foreman? Now's your chance! Foreman will visit the Children's Museum of Houston on July 20 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.While there to engage with fans, Foreman's main purpose is to speak on the importance of fatherhood. He publicly supports fathers through his organization, the D'Onta Foreman Family Foundation.Foreman urges fathers to stay involved in their children's lives any way possible.General admission for the museum is $12. Children aged under one receive free admission. A child must be in your group for admission.