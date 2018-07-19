HOUSTON TEXANS

Promoting fatherhood: D'Onta Foreman to visit Children's Museum of Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

D'Onta Foreman to host event at Children's Museum (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Haven't had the opportunity to meet running back D'Onta Foreman? Now's your chance! Foreman will visit the Children's Museum of Houston on July 20 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

While there to engage with fans, Foreman's main purpose is to speak on the importance of fatherhood. He publicly supports fathers through his organization, the D'Onta Foreman Family Foundation.

Foreman urges fathers to stay involved in their children's lives any way possible.

General admission for the museum is $12. Children aged under one receive free admission. A child must be in your group for admission.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsHouston TexanschildrenHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON TEXANS
Houston Texans release list of opponents for 2018
Texans host NFL Play 60 event for 300 kids
Deshaun Watson's Madden '19 rating drops from '18
DeAndre Hopkins answers fan questions on new Instagram feature
More Houston Texans
SPORTS
Thunder getting Dennis Schroder as part of Carmelo Anthony deal; Mike Muscala to 76ers
Carmelo Anthony trade sets potential Houston move in motion
Galveston Island to host dog surfing competition
What it means to be in first place coming out of the All-Star break
More Sports
Top Stories
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
Houston officials often choose what to release to public
Carmelo Anthony trade sets potential Houston move in motion
WATCH LIVE: UTHealth experts discuss sports-related injuries
Couple accused of stealing over $300 in groceries from Kroger
Man allegedly stabbed son's grandmother 14 times in La Porte
Mom found guilty of neglecting to get care for her special needs son
Naked man allegedly found in car outside grocery store
Show More
Ex-press secretary for Houston mayor indicted over emails
Referee paying $100 for videos of parents behaving badly
4 indicted with murder in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion
FBI pulls Hells Angels leader out of home in his underwear
Kitchen accident at Pappadeaux forces evacuation of GRB
More News