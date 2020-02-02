Sports

Prognosticating raccoon picks San Fransisco 49ers as Super Bowl 2020 winner

EATONVILLE, Wa. -- Move over, Punxsutawney Phil!

Now that the prognosticating groundhog has forecasted an early spring, the country needs a new mammal to predict the 2020 Super Bowl winner.

That's where McChord the raccoon, from Eatonville, Washington, comes in.

This year, McChord apparently foresees a San Fransisco 49ers win. His handlers came to this determination by leaving out two bags of treats: one with a 49ers logo and one with a Kansas City Chiefs logo.

The furry football analyst went right for the 49ers' bag.

After a thorough examination, however, he then grabs the Chiefs' bag and runs off. Interpret this move as you wish!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswashingtonraccoonssuper bowl 2020animalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2-year-old dies after uncle accused of causing traumatic bruises
9th US case of coronavirus from China confirmed California
Congressman gets attention of federal agency behind high speed rail
18-year-old killed after shooting in Humble
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring
Mother of all traffic jams on West Loop at 59 hits this weekend
UT giving eligible incoming freshmen free laptops
Show More
Shooting at Hicks Elementary leaves man injured
WWII vet receives birthday cards for his 100th birthday!
Pleasant Sunday with rain chances returning next week
Coronavirus: Philippines reports world's 1st virus death outside China
Coronavirus: Drone hovers over China warning people without mask
More TOP STORIES News