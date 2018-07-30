SPORTS

WWE legend Josip Peruzovic, better known as Nikolai Volkoff, dies at 70

EMBED </>More Videos

Nikolai Volkoff dead at age 70 (KTRK)

BALTIMORE, Maryland --
Josip Peruzovic, the former pro wrestler known for playing beloved villain Nikolai Volkoff, has died. He was 70.

His wife Lynn Peruzovic confirmed his death Sunday. She says he has had heart problems, and that when she went to give him medicine, he was not responsive.

World Wrestling Entertainment says Peruzovic was "one of the greatest villains sports-entertainment had ever seen." He was known for singing the one-time Soviet Union's national anthem before matches and for his tag team alliance with another wrestler known as The Iron Sheik.

WWE says his career spanned the better part of 40 years and featured showdowns with wrestlers such as Hulk Hogan.

In 2006, Peruzovic made an unsuccessful run for a House seat in the Maryland General Assembly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportswrestlingwrestlemaniaWWEobituarycelebrity deathssportsfamous death
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Ex-WWE star Brian Christopher Lawler dead at age 46
Largest cricket complex in America coming to Houston
Texas football player squats 700 pounds
University of Houston Adaptive Athletics hosts wheelchair rugby camp
More sports
SPORTS
LeBron James embraces challenge of driving Lakers to playoffs
Astros land reliever Roberto Osuna in trade with Blue Jays
Astros reportedly ship Giles to Toronto for suspended Osuna
Ex-WWE star Brian Christopher Lawler dead at age 46
More Sports
Top Stories
Houston woman killed in weekend shooting in New Orleans
Astros reportedly ship Giles to Toronto for suspended Osuna
NEW VIDEO: More video released surrounding doctor's murder
New video shows suspects who killed neighbor helping teen
Red Cross giving out Amazon gift cards for blood donations
Man ordered to pay $8.8 million for breaking up man's marriage
Teens not wearing seatbelts in Montgomery Co. fatal crash
Woman crashes ambulance she allegedly stole from Ben Taub
Show More
Man talked to wife, great-grandkids until they died in fire
'Whites only' graffiti found on school track in Tomball
Family sues for $100M after duck boat accident that killed 17
'Please don't shoot:' Video released in fatal police shooting of black man
Bought certain cold medicine? You could get cash back
More News