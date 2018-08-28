Post Oak Little League receives City of Houston proclamation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4019465" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Post Oak Little League team lightens up after loss

Post Oak Little League's run to Williamsport was recognized by the City of Houston and Mayor Sylvester Turner.Turner tweeted on Tuesday photos of Houston's representatives in the Little League World Series receiving a proclamation.Post Oak's run came to a heartbreaking end after losing to teams from Georgia and New York in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.The team is scheduled to meet with Astros players Tony Kemp and Tyler White.Houston Congressman John Culberson has invited the players and families to lunch at Taste of Texas.