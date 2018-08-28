LITTLE LEAGUE

Post Oak Little League receives City of Houston proclamation

EMBED </>More Videos

City of Houston celebrates Post Oak Little League after World Series run

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Post Oak Little League's run to Williamsport was recognized by the City of Houston and Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Turner tweeted on Tuesday photos of Houston's representatives in the Little League World Series receiving a proclamation.

Post Oak's run came to a heartbreaking end after losing to teams from Georgia and New York in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The team is scheduled to meet with Astros players Tony Kemp and Tyler White.

Houston Congressman John Culberson has invited the players and families to lunch at Taste of Texas.
EMBED More News Videos

Post Oak Little League team lightens up after loss

READ MORE:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslittle leaguebaseballHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LITTLE LEAGUE
Coach of Hawaiian Little League team says players bring sunshine during tough time
Post Oak Little League team slides in mud after tough loss
Post Oak Little League eliminated after heartbreaking loss
Post Oak Little League loses to New York, 2-1
More little league
SPORTS
Die-hard Astros fan rocks championship bling on his head
Who's the best singer? Pair of Houston Texans croon
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hints at new dugout celebration
Real or not? Astros' romp is bad news for rest of the AL
More Sports
Top Stories
Nurse fired after posting about measles patient on Facebook
Husband begs to find driver who hit pregnant wife in SE Houston
Texas A&M student from Houston dies after off-campus incident
Woman says movers still have her stuff 2 months after move
Houston rooftop theater announces fall movie lineup
Oreo rolling out 'Wasabi' and 'Hot Chicken Wing' cookies
House of Pies lets you get dessert fix with online ordering
Families of slain girls suing after Humble drunk driving crash
Show More
Family devastated after pet mauled to death by pack of dogs
YEAR AFTER HARVEY: Flood fills Meyerland's Jewish center
Astronaut quits halfway through training
Man wanted for exposing himself to woman and kids at park
Deputy helps homeless man with new look for fresh start
More News