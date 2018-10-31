EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4583044" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York Giants backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta was arrested in New Jersey Tuesday morning after police say he nearly hit an officer his car.

New York Giants backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta, who many have speculated would soon replace mainstay quarterback Eli Manning as the team's starter, was arrested in New Jersey Tuesday morning after police say he nearly hit an officer with his car.The incident happened around 8 a.m. in Weehawken, after authorities say Lauletta was observed operating his 2017 Jaguar in a dangerous manner in heavy traffic near the Pleasant Avenue approach to Route 495.Upon being directed by an officer to continue in his marked lane, police say Lauletta attempted to evade him. He allegedly made an illegal turn and continued, almost striking the officer.Lauletta was subsequently stopped by another officer, where police say he refused various instructions to produce his driving credentials and exit the vehicle.He was then arrested and charged with eluding police, obstruction administration of law and resisting arrest, as well as motor vehicle charges for reckless driving, disregarding an officer's directions, improper turn in a marked traffic lane, and failure to remain in a marked traffic lane.Upon further investigation, police say it was learned that a 2017 Jaguar registered to Lauletta was involved in a similar incident at the same location Monday, for which summonses were issued by mail due to the vehicle not having stopped at the scene.The arrest location suffers severe traffic congestion during the morning and evening hours. As a result, traffic officers are stationed daily at all the approach roads in order to mitigate congestion and maintain open intersections to allow emergency vehicles to get through, but commuting time is much longer than normal.Giants Coach Pat Shurmur released the following statement: "We were made aware of the situation this morning, and we have been in contact with Kyle. We are still in the process of gathering information. This is obviously very disappointing."