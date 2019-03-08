H-TOWN HOOPS: 3 teams taking center stage at state tourney

Three teams from the Houston area are part of the six championships up for grabs in the UIL state tournament.
On Friday, all three teams are playing in semifinal games inside the Alamodome.
Jack Yates High School, which led by five points at halftime in its 4A semifinal game, fell to the Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy, 80-74. Yates finishes with a 27-5 record.
The remaining H-town hoops teams - North Shore and Klein Forest - have to potential to face each other in the 6A state final. Here is their slate:
- 6A State Semifinal: Galena Park North Shore (33-3) vs. Duncanville (30-7), 7 p.m.
- 6A State Semifinal: Klein Forest (32-3) vs. Cibolo Steele (30-8), 8:30 p.m.
In the video above, ABC13 Sports Producer Joe Gleason broke down what laid ahead for the three teams representing H-Town hoops in the 2019 finals.
