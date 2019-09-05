P.J. Tucker gives away pair of shoes to lucky fan in Supreme bag

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This fan did whatever it took to find P.J. Tucker's shoes, who is known as one of the biggest sneakerheads in the NBA.Tucker put on his Instagram story that he was looking through shoes, trying to find a pair to give away. There were hundreds of boxes surrounding him in the video.A pair was eventually picked, and Tucker went with the Nike "Supreme" Foamposites.The pair of shoes was even put in a Supreme bag, and Tucker dropped the shoes off a iPic Wednesday night. Whoever found the pair was the lucky winner.A guy named Eric found the shoes and told Tucker he ran a mile to get them.With the amount of exclusive shoes Tucker possesses, one would hope he does more of these giveaways soon.