No team has ever come back to win a series after losing the first two games at home in any League Championship Series.That's what's on the line for the Astros in Game 2 at Fenway Park.Red Sox pitcher David Price managed to get out of trouble in the first inning unscathed, but the Sox hit Gerrit Cole hard early on to take a 2-0 lead.Houston answered right back in the second with a 2-run double to score the 'Stros' first runs of the game, tying it up at 2-2.Marwin Gonzalez followed up in the third inning with a towering 2-run home run to vault the Astros ahead, 4-2.Unfortunately, Cole's struggles continued in the third after Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a bases-clearing double to put Boston back in the lead, 5-4.After several scoreless innings, Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts scored on a passed ball by Martin Maldonado, extending Boston's lead to 6-4.