Alex Bregman is on fire on the field.The Houston Astros third baseman has routinely risen to the occasion when the team is in a tight spot recently.Whether it's catching tough grounders or hitting a hanging curveball to the left field corner, "A-Breg" is among the best.So, with hitting pitches, can the all-star also be pitch perfect?Proving he's just like any jovial person who sings in a car, Bregman recorded himself singing along to Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Under the Bridge." That video was posted to his Instagram Stories.See his singing chops in the video above. What do you think of his singing? Did he hit it out of the park?