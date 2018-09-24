SPORTS

Yuli Gurriel named AL Player of the Week after hitting grand slam during Astros homestand

EMBED </>More Videos

Astro Yuli Gurriel is known for his explosive swing and an explosive hairdo.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If last week's slate of Astros home games was any indication, Yuli Gurriel is peaking at the right moment.

On Monday, Houston's star infielder was named the American League Player of the Week off of a strong seven games that included a league-high 10 RBI over that slate. His outings helped the Astros inch closer to an AL West title after notching five wins.

Gurriel went off in last Friday's game vs. the Angels, hitting two home runs, one of which was a grand slam.

In addition, Gurriel last Monday recorded his 80th career double during his 300th career game in the Majors.

The 34-year-old from Cuba joins Evan Gattis, Alex Bregman and Justin Verlander as the Astros who earned the player of the week honor this season.

The Astros also boast monthly awards for Verlander and Bregman in 2018.

As a celebration gift, Yuli has a reunion in line with brother Lourdes Gurriel Jr., a Blue Jays infielder, when Houston plays in Toronto beginning Monday.

RELATED: Yuli Gurriel's journey from Cuba to the World Series
EMBED More News Videos

In a season of improbabilities, one Astros star took a nontraditional path to the World Series.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Carmelo Anthony can't rule out bench role with Rockets
SOUTHWEST CLASSIC: Alief Elsik at Alief Hastings
ABC13's Game of the Week: Fort Bend Marshall at Manvel
Tiger Woods lands first win since 2013
More Sports
Top Stories
Man charged in 4-year-old girl's murder sentenced to 60 years
16-year-old arrested after threat found on Texas City HS wall
Dallas officer who fatally shot neighbor in his apartment fired
Cajun Navy opens grocery store and delivers to Florence victims
Driver finds baby crawling across busy road
Houston police arrest 54 for prostitution in a month
Stafford to be home to Houston area's first In-N-Out Burger
ABC Fall line-up: When to catch your favorite shows
Show More
Krispy Kreme celebrates National Coffee Day with 2 coffee creations
Alpaca mom chases down cougar to save her baby
Columbus ISD closed today after threat on Snapchat
Six Flags offers $300 prize for spending 30 hours in coffin
Baby dies in house fire day after his parents got married
More News