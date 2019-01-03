SPORTS

PETA calls for end to live college mascots after Texas Longhorns' Bevo charges at Georgia Bulldogs' Uga

EMBED </>More Videos

PETA is calling for an end to live animal mascots after UT's Bevo charged at Georgia's Uga.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana --
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, is calling for an end to live college mascots after the University of Texas' Bevo charged at the University of Georgia's mascot before the Sugar Bowl on Tuesday.

Bevo, a large white and brown longhorn steer, caused a stir when it knocked down its barricade and rushed in the direction of Georgia's mascot, an English bulldog named Uga X.

Uga X was quickly pulled out of harm's way, but the incident has animal activists questioning whether the use of live animal mascots is necessary.

WATCH: Texas Longhorns' mascot Bevo charges toward Georgia Bulldogs' mascot Uga
EMBED More News Videos

The Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo added some pre-game fireworks after nearly attacking Georgia's mascot Uga.



PETA says subjecting animals to the stress of a packed stadium is "indefensible." The organization is now calling for UT and the University of Georgia to retire their live animal mascots.

The animals were not hurt, though, Bevo's horns appeared to make contact with a couple of photographers who scrambled to get out of the way.

As for what triggered the charge, Bevo's chief handler, Silver Spur alumni association executive director Ricky Brennes, says the 1,700-pound steer was simply agitated because he wanted to walk and was being restrained.

Brennes said it had nothing to do with the dog.

SEE ALSO: 10 strangest mascots in Texas

EMBED More News Videos

Ten of the strangest Texas high school mascots

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsanimal attackmascotuniversity of texasu.s. & worlddogLouisiana
SPORTS
The highest paid college football coaches in the country
Dana Holgorsen officially signs on as UH head football coach
NHL will play 2020 Winter Classic in Dallas
Texas mascot charges at Georgia's bulldog prior to game
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman on mobility scooter hit and killed in NW Houston
Man helps trooper with traffic stop moments before dying
McDonald's customer caught on camera grabbing worker
Videos show chase and deadly crash involving teen driver
Skimmer suspects wanted for stealing $3K from Katy senior citizen
House cat found with screwdriver protruding in head
New Harris Co. Judge faces flood threat on 2nd day of job
Celebrities and activists demand justice for Jazmine Barnes
Show More
Daughter mourns mom killed after crash involving teen driver
Dad's blood alcohol more than twice the limit: Prosecutors
Digital Deal of the Day
Dana Holgorsen officially signs on as UH head football coach
Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76
More News