SPORTS

PERFECT 10: UCLA gymnast thrills crowd with flawless floor routine

EMBED </>More Videos

PERFECT 10: Katelyn Ohashi nailed her routine and went viral for her moves.

ANAHEIM, California (KTRK) --
A UCLA gymnast left the gymnastics world shaken again after her floor routine earned her a perfect 10.

Katelyn Ohashi flipped and danced to a medley of hits from artists including Michael Jackson, Tina Turner and Earth, Wind and Fire.

Ohashi competed Saturday in Anaheim.

At the end of the performance, the judges flashed 10s across the board for the routine, which went viral after it was shared by UCLA and California Senator Kamala Harris.

Ohashi is the reigning NCAA floor champion.

She's also not new to wowing the crowd. According to the Los Angeles Times, she helped her team win an NCAA title last year after getting into a serious car accident the night before traveling to the national championship.

FULL PERFORMANCE: Katelyn Ohashi's perfect 10 routine
EMBED More News Videos

See why this UCLA gymnast got a perfect 10 on her routine.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsu.s. & worldgymnasticsUCLACalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
James Harden matches Kobe Bryant's streak despite historically bad night
NFL player rewards 'Dave' who helped dig him out of snow
Alex Bregman shares elbow surgery experience with fans
Magic rally in fourth quarter to beat Rockets 116-109
More Sports
Top Stories
Devyn Holmes speaks out for the first time since FB live shooting
TSA security checkpoint to stay closed Monday morning at IAH
Brand-new Cadillac smashes into high school building
Texas to issue February SNAP food benefits early due to shutdown
'World record egg' cracks the internet
Mother drove drunk to 'teach her son a lesson,' police say
Messy pizza place shut down after worker caught sleeping
ROAD CLOSURES: How to get around during the race
Show More
'So happy.' Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger
UH increases security after 2 armed robberies in 1 week
Man returns lost wallet to stranger's son in Tomball
The 60: 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star announces he's engaged
Full list of Critics' Choice Awards winners
More News