Raw. Beautiful. Powerful. An emotional @katelyn_ohashi got real last night when she revealed she was in a serious car accident the night before traveling to St. Louis. The NCAA Co-Floor Champion & Team Champion has had a remarkable season & year. What a special moment... #NCAAgym pic.twitter.com/8WqMov9oNU — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) April 22, 2018

A UCLA gymnast left the gymnastics world shaken again after her floor routine earned her a perfect 10.Katelyn Ohashi flipped and danced to a medley of hits from artists including Michael Jackson, Tina Turner and Earth, Wind and Fire.Ohashi competed Saturday in Anaheim.At the end of the performance, the judges flashed 10s across the board for the routine, which went viral after it was shared by UCLA and California Senator Kamala Harris.Ohashi is the reigning NCAA floor champion.She's also not new to wowing the crowd. According to the Los Angeles Times, she helped her team win an NCAA title last year after getting into a serious car accident the night before traveling to the national championship.