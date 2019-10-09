Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State football coach responds to letter calling player's dreadlocks 'disgusting'

By
STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania -- The Pennsylvania State University football coach responded Tuesday to a letter sent to one of his players, targeting him for wearing dreadlocks.

Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton tweeted an image of the letter on Monday that attacks fellow player Jonathan Sutherland's hair, calling the dreadlocks "disgusting and not attractive."



The letter, sent by Penn State grad Dave Petersen, goes on to attack NFL players for their appearance as well.

"We have stopped watching the NFL due to disgusting tattoos, awful hair and immature antics in the end zone," the letter says.

In a tweet Monday night, the university said the letter does not align with the school's values.

"We strongly condemn this message or any message of intolerance," the tweet said.

Some Penn Staters said they were disgusted.

Penn State graduate Mary Mahoney said, "Any background, anything. There are Penn Staters from all over the world. We have to love everybody."

"I just think it's wrong to comment on an appearance. Male, female, whatever color, how you wear your hair," said Caitlin Gaffney.

On Tuesday, Penn State coach James Franklin echoed those sentiments, saying the message in the letter does not fit with the spirit of football.

"You know that the football that I know and love brings people together and embraces differences: black, white, brown, Catholic, Jewish, or Muslim, rich or poor, rural or urban, Republican or Democrat. Long hair, short hair, no hair," Franklin said. "We don't judge. We embrace differences. We live. We learn. We grow. We support and we defend each other. We're a family."

Sutherland also responded to the letter on Tuesday with a statement on social media.

"Although the message was indeed rude, ignorant and judging, I've taken no personal offense to it," he said.



He then forgave Petersen.

Petersen told The Tribune-Democrat that it was not his intent to make a racial or cultural statement.

"I would just like to see the coaches get the guys cleaned up and not looking like Florida State and Miami guys," he told the paper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspennsylvaniapenn state nittany lionsracismfootballu.s. & worldcollege football
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS
Jerry Sandusky's son Jeffrey charged with child sexual abuse
J.J. Watt forced to wear Penn State gear after losing bet
Alabama-Washington, Clemson-Ohio State set for playoff semis
CFP: Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Washington in top 4; Michigan at 5
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer's lights and sirens not on when bicyclist hit: Chief
Frantic phone calls made by Deputy Dhaliwal's accused killer
Dad killed in home invasion as family slept in W. Harris Co.
Houston's newest H-E-B offering one-day only discounts
Dave Chappelle to perform 2nd surprise gig in Houston tonight
This 17-year-old says he can help thousands of women sleep better
Family headed home from church survives fatal wrong-way crash
Show More
Mayor signs order issuing "liveable" wage for airport workers
Saints player won't have to pay fine for 'Man of God' headband
Warmer and more humid through Thursday, stronger cold front Friday
New multi-use H-E-B store opens in Houston
Dave Chappelle hangs out with H-Town stars during surprise stop
More TOP STORIES News