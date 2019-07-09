Pearland's viral soccer star now hits 61-yard field goals as football player

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Pearland High School's Caleb Mendez has been kicking for a long time."I started at 3," he remembered.Growing up, soccer was his sport. He drew attention on and off the field."He has millions of views as a soccer player on, so soccer was something we thought he was going to do for his life," his mother, Amber Mendez, explained."I used to be a star for soccer. I really did think I was going to go far and I think I still could have if I kept it going," Caleb said.Caleb has come a long way in a short amount of time playing football. That's from all the hard work he puts in."No kicker works like me, I can tell you that much," he said. "It's almost everyday 'til I can't go anymore."That hard work produced a 61-yard field goal earlier this summer, all preparing him for the atmosphere at The Rig on Friday nights."Friday night lights, it's crazy. And out there, here the stadium is packed. Everyone's yelling. It's such a great feeling. It really is," Caleb said.