Pearland man shows off huge Astros bobblehead collection

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you even an Astros fan if you don't have 1,000 bobbleheads?"I look at it sometimes and think, 'Oh my God, how did I get to this point?'" laughed Angelo Colon. "I mean, what am I going to do next year? As you can see, I'm all out of room so I guess next year, I'll either put them in boxes or bust the wall down."Colon started collecting bobbleheads in 2017 after he picked up a promotional giveaway at a game. But after doing some research, he quickly became hooked.He now has 650 bobbleheads on display and another 500 in boxes that he uses for trades.Most of his stash is Astros-themed, but he also collects Texans and Rockets themed toys."If it's Houston, it's me," he said. "Man, I love Houston, so I got to represent my city."