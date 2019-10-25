PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you even an Astros fan if you don't have 1,000 bobbleheads?
"I look at it sometimes and think, 'Oh my God, how did I get to this point?'" laughed Angelo Colon. "I mean, what am I going to do next year? As you can see, I'm all out of room so I guess next year, I'll either put them in boxes or bust the wall down."
Colon started collecting bobbleheads in 2017 after he picked up a promotional giveaway at a game. But after doing some research, he quickly became hooked.
He now has 650 bobbleheads on display and another 500 in boxes that he uses for trades.
Most of his stash is Astros-themed, but he also collects Texans and Rockets themed toys.
"If it's Houston, it's me," he said. "Man, I love Houston, so I got to represent my city."
Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Pearland man shows off huge Astros bobblehead collection
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News