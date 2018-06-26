HOUSTON ROCKETS

Pearland Bakery offering free cupcakes to LeBron James

EMBED </>More Videos

Could LeBron James be a Houston Rocket? (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This is quite the sweet deal. Smallcakes Pearland has given a free agency pitch to LeBron James and this one has nothing to do with basketball.


James is set to be a free agent July 1 and multiple teams want his services. Daryl Morey and the Rockets have made their desire to sign James clear and form a trio of him, Chris Paul and MVP James Harden. The Rockets are rumored to be one of the destinations James is intrigued by.

This is a deal James cannot pass up. Free cupcakes? Add that to playing alongside Paul and Harden and James could be packing his bags for Houston.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportslebron jamesHouston RocketsPearland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ROCKETS
Travis Scott celebrates home run during JH-Town weekend
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Houston Rockets sign rookie free agent guard Rob Gray
James Harden's JH-Town Weekend to be star-studded event
NBA superteam rankings: Who has the most star power?
More Houston Rockets
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News