Parents, coaches address alleged hazing incident in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At Tuesday's Montgomery ISD board meeting, parents addressed the off-campus hazing incident that is now currently under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.According to the latest press release, detectives have confiscated four student cell phones, which are currently undergoing forensic examination.At the meeting, three parents one by one talked about what they call the lack of transparency and how the culture of hazing at the schools is putting children in danger.They want the administration to review guidelines regarding bullying and hazing.The fourth person to speak Tuesday was Bill Chilcoat, a former JV basketball coach and special needs teacher with the district. He said he has been praying a lot for everyone involved, especially for the students."It's been heartbreaking it has divided our community," Chilcoat said. "I know a lot of the kids on the football team."The MCSO is asking for patience as they investigate the facts. Detectives also said that the department is aware of rumors about existing video of the alleged hazing incident and encourage anyone with information about the incident to come forward."They are not bad kids, they made a dumb decision two weeks ago," Chilcoat said.The investigation is ongoing but the community wants to know more so they can move on."I'm praying for unity, for all of us to come together," Chilcoat said. "Put this behind us, but to fix it. Make sure it doesn't happen again."