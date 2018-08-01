SPORTS

Dance it up: Parents embarrass child at Padres/Giants game

Parents embarrass kid at Padres game (KTRK)

SAN DIEGO, California (KTRK) --
It's almost like a rite of passage for parents to embarrass their children while out in public. These two parents at a Padres/Giants game took it to the next level.

Watch this mom and dad have fun to Flo Rida's "Low" with the dance cam straight on them. The camera wasn't planning on leaving them either.

This mom in particular had the most fun with it, getting out of her chair and busting all the moves. The dad showed off his moves as well, but stayed in his chair.

Of course, the teenage boy is right in the middle of it all, just waiting for the camera to come off so things can return to the norm.

If the parents' goal was to embarrass their child, it was a job well done.
