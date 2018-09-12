SPORTS

Boxing champ Oscar De La Hoya says he's running for president in 2020

Oscar De La Hoya says he's running for president.

Oscar De La Hoya, 2020?

The former boxer says he's planning to throw his hat in the ring for a presidential run, according to USA Today.

De La Hoya made the announcement in Las Vegas, where he's promoting an upcoming boxing match.

The 45-year-old Olympic champion said he'll run as a Democrat.

If he does choose to enter the political arena, his personal life might become a factor.

De La Hoya has had issues with drug and alcohol abuse in the past. He was arrested for driving under the influence in January of last year.
