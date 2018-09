Oscar De La Hoya, 2020?The former boxer says he's planning to throw his hat in the ring for a presidential run, according to USA Today.De La Hoya made the announcement in Las Vegas, where he's promoting an upcoming boxing match.The 45-year-old Olympic champion said he'll run as a Democrat.If he does choose to enter the political arena, his personal life might become a factor.De La Hoya has had issues with drug and alcohol abuse in the past. He was arrested for driving under the influence in January of last year.