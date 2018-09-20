SPORTS

Baltimore Orioles wear Braille jerseys to honor the blind

EMBED </>More Videos

Baltimore Orioles wear Braille jerseys to honor the blind

BALTIMORE, Maryland (KTRK) --
The Baltimore Orioles made history this week, becoming the first professional American team to incorporate Braille into their uniforms.

The Braille spells out 'Orioles' on the front of the jersey and each player's respective last name on the back.

The Orioles also listed their starting lineup graphic in Braille, and handed out a Braille alphabet card to fans in attendance before the game.

The jerseys will be autographed, authenticated and auctioned off to charity, with the proceeds benefiting the National Federation of the Blind. One jersey will also be sent to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsu.s. & worldMLBBaltimore OriolesblindMaryland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Texans to celebrate first responders against Giants
Minute Maid Park to be transformed into golf course
Rockets replica championship trophies to be unveiled
Family meets the man who gave replica ring to girl who lost hers
More Sports
Top Stories
Wild storm topples canopy on top of cars in Conroe
Remnants of hurricane, tropical depression combine over Texas
Ex-Southwest worker claims 'whites-only' break room at Hobby
Robbers tie up parents, 4 kids after forcing their way into home
Angry woman's antics at sushi restaurant sparks police chase
45-year-old man dies from West Nile virus in Harris County
Road rage leads to woman clinging to hood of moving car
3 killed in shooting at warehouse in Maryland
Show More
Couple could face questions from convict during kidnap trial
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Stomach bug linked to contact with puppies at pet store
Mother arrested for taking phone away from teenage daughter
Check out the new trailer for 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'
More News