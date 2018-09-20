The Baltimore Orioles made history this week, becoming the first professional American team to incorporate Braille into their uniforms.The Braille spells out 'Orioles' on the front of the jersey and each player's respective last name on the back.The Orioles also listed their starting lineup graphic in Braille, and handed out a Braille alphabet card to fans in attendance before the game.The jerseys will be autographed, authenticated and auctioned off to charity, with the proceeds benefiting the National Federation of the Blind. One jersey will also be sent to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.