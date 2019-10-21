Sports

Astros fans hope to reunite boy with forgotten glove at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the excitement after Jose Altuve's walk-off HR Saturday night to send the Astros to the World Series, one fan might've forgotten some gear at Minute Maid Park.

Arthur Teed was at Game 6 and said a young boy, probably between the ages of 7 and 9, was showing extreme emotion throughout the night.

RELATED: Jose Altuve sends Houston Astros to World Series

Teed said the young man and his family opted to leave their seats for the concourse in the ninth inning. And between innings, Teed said he noticed the young boy left his glove.

"We were kind of collectively heartbroken because, you know, the kid was such an enthusiastic participant the whole game, throwing the towel," Teed said.

RELATED: Astros stars celebrate big win with their families on the field

After asking his wife to post the glove on Facebook, Teed said he took the glove to Minute Maid Park's lost and found. He then found out the post was going viral on Facebook.



Fortunately for the young boy, they were able to contact his family. It looks like the young boy will be reunited with his glove while continuing to cheer on the Astros as they look to win the World Series.

RELATED: How the Astros match up against the Nationals going into the World Series

"It was an adorable kid, he was really enthusiastic about the game," Teed said.

While Teed said the boys parents might've been concerned about him blocking views because of the towel throwing, but he said it was all just part of the game and that he wanted to make sure the kid was reunited with his glove.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonbaseballhouston astros
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Get 5 tacos for $6 in honor of Jose Altuve's 5′6″ height
Texas Election Day 2019: Your guide to voting
Tornado rips through Dallas, damaging homes and businesses
Here's how cold Houston will get from this front
Astros star offers fans chance to win tickets to World Series
Astros fans taunted in NY showed off Texas friendliness
Meghan Markle says 1st year of marriage has been difficult
Show More
Houston barber makes buzz with Astros logo haircuts
Train derails in northeast Houston causing major traffic delays
No tropical development expected in the Atlantic in the next five days
Illinois boy, 11, completes half marathon in all 50 states
Sausage patties sold at Walmart may have Salmonella
More TOP STORIES News