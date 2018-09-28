SPORTS

ON SALE NOW: Astros playoff tickets against Indians in ALDS

Just days after clinching a playoff spot, tickets appeared on StubHub for the postseason.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Astros clinched their second straight AL West title and reached 100 wins with a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night.

Now fans can officially get ready to buy their tickets to the Astros opening round.

Game 1 will be Friday, Oct. 5 at Minute Maid versus the Cleveland Indians.

Tickets are on sale now.

They can only be purchased by phone at 1-877-9ASTROS or online at Astros.com/postseason.


Here's how the rest of the postseason schedule versus the Indians shakes out.

Game 2 will be on Saturday, Oct. 6. The team will then travel to Cleveland for Game 3 and Game 4 on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, respectively.

If needed, Game 5 will return to Houston on Oct. 11.


Due to such a limited number of tickets, fans are encouraged to guarantee their tickets to the 2018 postseason by purchasing 2019 season tickets.

Some tickets are also already on sale via StubHub after season ticket holders were allowed early access.

Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Minute Maid Park box office.

Whether you score tickets or not, you can still cheer on the defending champs in style.

AL West gear is available at the Astros team store.

It has extended hours from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

