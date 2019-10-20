'Sooner Schooner' crash: Oklahoma's horse-drawn wagon topples over during celebration lap

OKLAHOMA -- It was a scary moment this college football Saturday when the University of Oklahoma's "Sooner Schooner" wagon crashed on the field during their game against West Virginia.After a second-quarter touchdown, the horse-drawn carriage came out to make its traditional victory lap, but this time things went off the rails.The wagon was making a sharp turn when it tumbled over, sending two spirit squad members to the turf.The top of the wagon top fell off the trailer and hit the ground hard, while the horses continued running with the trailer still attached.Fortunately, there were no serious injuries to the riders or the horses.