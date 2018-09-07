SPORTS

Brenham HS varsity quarterback making his mark on the field, in the classroom and in the barn

Junior Alldyn Schroeder has found a sweet spot for success at school, on the football field and in the ag barn.

BRENHAM, Texas (KTRK) --
Junior Alldyn Schroeder has but one goal these days: to accomplish all he sets his mind on.

The Brenham Cubs' varsity quarterback is smart and athletic, ranked number three in his class. He also raises pigs and heifer cows for Brenham High School.

"School is usually the hardest out of all three. Football is not bad, I enjoy learning the playbook and raising animals is something my family has always done," Schroeder says.

Alldyn and first-year head coach Eliot Allen had an instant connection the first day they met. As it turns out, Coach Allen also played football and raised animals while he was in school.

"I thought it was really cool that he did that. He mentioned that to me his first day here," Schroeder says.

The Cubs played a two quarterback system in their first game against Magnolia West, which means the job is still up for grabs.

"He is a leader of the game and if he's not on the field, he is coaching on the sideline. He really is a very special player," Allen says.

The Brenham Cubs will face the Waller Bulldogs this Friday night in ABC13's Game Of The Week.
