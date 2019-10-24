OFF DAY! Astros' schedule for the rest of the week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The World Series is underway, and the Houston Astros are slated to host four games of the best-of-seven series.
The Washington Nationals, though, jumped out to a 2-0 series lead after the first two games in Houston.
Here's the entire schedule for the 2019 World Series between the Astros and Nationals:
GAME 1: Nationals 5, Astros 4.
GAME 2: Nationals 12, Astros 3.
GAME 3: Friday, Oct. 25: 7:07 p.m. CT (Washington)
GAME 4: Saturday: Oct. 26: 7:07 p.m. CT (Washington)
GAME 5 (If necessary): Sunday, Oct. 27: 7:07 p.m. CT (Washington)
GAME 6 (If necessary): Tuesday, Oct. 29: 7:07 p.m. CT (Houston)
GAME 7 (If necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 30: 7:08 p.m. CT (Houston)
