CLEVELAND, Ohio (KTRK) -- For Cleveland Browns fans, the only flashiness they hoped to see on the field during their game against the Tennesse Titans was between quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.But Odell's wrist definitely stole the show.It's being reported the wide receiver wore a Richard Mille McLaren watch worth $350,000 during Sunday's game.Others are saying the watch is the french watchmaker's Orange Storm version, which retails for about $160,000.Either way, the pricey jewelry didn't help get a win.The team lost to the Titans 43-13.