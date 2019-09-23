OCTOBER REIGN! This is when you can get your Astros ALDS tickets

But you'll likely want to dress for the occasion.
The Astros Union Station Team Store at Minute Maid Park will be open until 7 p.m. Monday for fans wishing to buy their postseason and AL West Division Champs gear.
The Astros' October Reign locker room shirt is $40, and fans aren't leaving with just one.
"Just trying to get some stuff for my husband because he's at work," said fan Corrina Calzada. "This is for my daughter, another surprise, so we are getting her a shirt. She likes the shirts, my husband likes the hats."
The Astros win the AL west and the team store is open right now for you!#abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/l8cZ2y4zz6— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) September 23, 2019
You may also want to circle this Wednesday at 9 a.m. on your calendar. That's when individual tickets for the Astros ALDS home games will go on sale to the general public.
Tickets will be sold by phone at 1-877-9ASTROS and online.
But heads up - you won't be able to buy tickets at the Minute Maid Park box office.
The Astros say a limited number of tickets will be available, so fans are also encouraged to guarantee their access to them by purchasing 2020 season tickets.
The Astros secured their third straight division title on Sunday in grand fashion, routing the Los Angeles Angels 13-5.
Bottle poppin szn 🍾 pic.twitter.com/QEyAM2Vo91— Houston Astros (@astros) September 23, 2019
🍾🍾🍾@Collin_McHugh pic.twitter.com/BQyjAJ4yAX— Houston Astros (@astros) September 22, 2019
Another big draw is the bobblehead of the month: Jose Altuve sporting his hard-earned hardware.
Only 300 of the bobbleheads were made.
Another MUST HAVE! Limited edition Jose Altuve bobblehead! #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/iAowodTACv— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) September 23, 2019
READ MORE: Springer 3 HRs, Verlander 20th win, Astros clinch AL West