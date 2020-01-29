New York Giants to retire Michael Strahan's jersey number 92

Michael Strahan reveals to Jimmy Fallon that the Giants will be retiring his jersey No. 92 🙌



(via @FallonTonight)pic.twitter.com/rTt1XyeQw0 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 28, 2020

NEW YORK -- Michael Strahan announced that the New York Giants will be retiring his jersey number 92.He made the announcement on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."Strahan, 48, said that he expected the retirement to be "really emotional."The co-host of "Strahan Sara and Keke" played his entire 15-year NFL career with the New York Giants.Strahan is credited with helping the Giants win Super Bowl XLII over the New England Patriots in 2007, his final season.He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.