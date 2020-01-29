Sports

New York Giants to retire Michael Strahan's jersey number 92

(FILE) NY Giants defensive end Michael Strahan (92) reacts after a sack of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12), center, during the second half of the Super Bowl XLII. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

NEW YORK -- Michael Strahan announced that the New York Giants will be retiring his jersey number 92.

He made the announcement on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."



Strahan, 48, said that he expected the retirement to be "really emotional."

The co-host of "Strahan Sara and Keke" played his entire 15-year NFL career with the New York Giants.

Strahan is credited with helping the Giants win Super Bowl XLII over the New England Patriots in 2007, his final season.

He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york cityabc7ny instagrammichael strahannew york giants
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murder suspect believed teen victim would accuse him of rape
Charges upgraded in DWI crash after victim declared brain dead
Residents find unidentified body floating in SW Houston bayou
Cold front means chilly morning for Southeast Texas
VIDEO: Baby rings cancer bell after beating brain cancer
Dozens block traffic to watch driver do donuts on US-59
'I'm out of diapers' written on baby's stomach at day care
Show More
ABC13's Morning News
Man rides hood of car to stop driver after fender bender
Meet the Beyoncé of Bellaire High School!
Kobe crash: Warning device might not have saved helicopter
Man says explosion threw his truck 'like a ragdoll'
More TOP STORIES News