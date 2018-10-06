EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4421714" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If hitting home runs was the gameplan, then Game 1 was a flawless Astros victory.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4423281" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> How much is 7 rows worth of beer at an Astros game? Eddie Flores found out.

The Houston Astros race for a repeat continues Saturday, as they prepare for Game 2 of the American League Division Series.The team is asking all fans to wear orange again to show off their team spirit.Houston is sending out Gerrit Cole to start Game 2.During the regular season, Cole had a 15-5 record to go with his 2.88 ERA. Cole also faced the Indians once in May, where he pitched seven innings and allowed three earned runs, but received a no decision. Houston eventually lost in 14 innings by a final score of 10-9.For the visiting Indians, veteran Carlos Carrasco will take the mound. The 31-year-old right hander was 17-10 this season, with a 3.38 ERA.Fortunately for the 'Stros, Carrasco hasn't fared well against the home team. In two games, Carrasco went 1-1 against Houston, but also allowed eight earned runs, including three home runs.After hitting back-to-back home runs on Friday, Jose Altuve and George Springer are now tied with Carlos Beltran for the most home runs in Astros postseason history.Friday was also the seventh time the Astros have hit at least four home runs in a game, second most all-time among MLB teams. The Yankees are first all-time with 13 games of four or more home runs, but have played 312 more playoff games than the Astros.First pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 3:37 p.m. on Saturday.