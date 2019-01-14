In his first year as head coach, North Shore's Sam Benitez has his boys' basketball team entering the new year as the No. 1 ranked squad in Texas.The Mustangs are 21-1 overall and 5-0 in district play. According to Benitez, his plan for success, like anything, else involves hard work, hard work and more hard work. You can't argue with the results."We're able to pat ourselves on the back," said Benitez. "The hard work is paying off, but we understand we want to be No. 1 at the end of the year."He knew he had talent, but that only takes you so far. For the Mustangs, it's all about getting better everyday.The success comes as the school is still abuzz after the Mustangs football team's 6A state championship. Mustangs boys' hoops is feeding off of that energy.