HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

North Shore Mustangs boys' basketball feeding off energy of football team's state title

EMBED </>More Videos

Under head coach Sam Benitez's first year, the Mustangs are the cream of boys' hoops across the Lone Star State.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In his first year as head coach, North Shore's Sam Benitez has his boys' basketball team entering the new year as the No. 1 ranked squad in Texas.

The Mustangs are 21-1 overall and 5-0 in district play. According to Benitez, his plan for success, like anything, else involves hard work, hard work and more hard work. You can't argue with the results.

"We're able to pat ourselves on the back," said Benitez. "The hard work is paying off, but we understand we want to be No. 1 at the end of the year."

He knew he had talent, but that only takes you so far. For the Mustangs, it's all about getting better everyday.

The success comes as the school is still abuzz after the Mustangs football team's 6A state championship. Mustangs boys' hoops is feeding off of that energy.

Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh school sportsbasketballHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Heart screenings required for Texas HS athletes under bill
Basketball team accused of triplet trickery
Teen dies during basketball practice at school
Houston high school athletes celebrate signing day
More high school sports
SPORTS
Rockets' Clint Capela out 4-6 weeks with thumb injury
Rockets' Clint Capela out 4-6 weeks with thumb injury
Former Yankees pitcher and coach Mel Stottlemyre dies at 77
SPONSORED: The 2019 Chevron Houston Marathon
More Sports
Top Stories
Mother must make decision to pull toddler off life support
UH student giving life after fatal skiing accident
Man's shooting on FB Live was no accident, mother says
Winning $12.5M lottery ticket sold in Houston
Workplace stabbing survivor making strides after attack
Tense meeting expected at Fort Bend ISD rezoning meeting
Rockets' Clint Capela out 4-6 weeks with thumb injury
12-year-old Texas girl in Amber Alert found safe
Show More
Criteria for an Amber Alert to be issued
Documents reveal horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
Chilly weather awaits Houston Marathon runners
Mother helping families impacted by government shutdown
Government shutdown timeline: What happens next
More News