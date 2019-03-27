NRG Stadium hosting Bayern Munich-Real Madrid clash

NRG Stadium has been tapped to host a match between international soccer powers, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, on July 20.
The clash is part the International Champions Cup, a multi-match exhibition pitting some of the best clubs in Europe.
Twelve clubs were tapped to play in 18 matches throughout July and August, between North America, Asia and Europe.
Tickets are not yet available, but the Houston Dynamo, which is the host club for the match, offered a gateway for fans to get first information on buying them.
The announcement came a day after Houston's BBVA Compass Stadium hosted an international friendly between men's national teams from the U.S. and Chile.
RELATED:
Houston may be in running to host World Cup 2026
Houston's FIFA World Cup hosting bid gets a logo
Houston billionaire to lead city's bid for 2026 World Cup