Jonathan Morales is always fighting something.He's either fighting crime as a Harris County constable, or fighting someone in the ring as a boxer.After focusing on his career, he'll step into the ring for the first time in two years Friday night."I had two goals in my life, to be a professional boxer and to be a police officer," Morales said. "My wife kept bugging me, 'When are you getting back in the ring?' I kept telling her, 'When it is the right time.' The opportunity came up, and here I am today."Morales has a busy schedule. He does a bulk of his boxing training before he goes to work as a constable."I go to work at 6 a.m., so every day for the past two months, I get up at 3:30 a.m. My wife makes sure I get up, and I do my four to five miles, come back, change and go to work."As Morales gets back in the ring he reflects on where he is in life."I am going to focus on my family on my kids, my wife," Morales said. "We got married and have a beautiful child. Now I am ready. I am ready mentally, physically, spiritually. I am ready for this fight."