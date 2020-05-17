North Shore quarterback Dematrius Davis, Jr. announces commitment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the top prospects in the county, who also happens to be the quarterback at North Shore High School, has committed to Auburn University.Dematrius Davis is a two-time state champion and two-time championship offensive MVP.Davis chose the Tigers from a final list of four that included Texas A&M, LSU and Virginia Tech.He was previously committed to Virginia Tech.Davis said playing at the highest level in Houston has prepared him for the jump to the SEC.He has accounted for 54 touchdowns and holds a record of 37 to 2 so far at North Shore.Lil Dee, what he goes by as his nickname, was joined by his family including his mother Tiffany and his father Dematrius at Texas Live Studios in Humble for the announcement.