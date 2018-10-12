North Shore coaches helping shape lives of young athletes

A group of football coaches, who were once athletes, are using their years of athletic experience to help shape young athletes' lives in Galena Park ISD.North Shore coach Willie Gaston, who is a member of the graduating class of 2002, says he returned to North Shore to "pay it forward.""You get the opportunity to come back to where you grew up as a kid, and be able to give back to the community," Gaston said.The five coaches say they are taking the same lessons and core values that they learned as students to help develop this year's team, both on and off the field."The rewarding part for me is just seeing the kids grow, and helping them with their family lives, and helping them with school assignments," said North Shore coach Patrick Robertson. "It's always bigger than football here."