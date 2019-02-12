SPORTS

The Price is Right: North Shore's Joe Price serves in key role to getting athletes recruited

EMBED </>More Videos

North Shore Mustangs head coach Jon Kay discusses preparations for his graduation student-athletes.

VYPE
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
At a moment's notice, Joe Price III is ready to get a college coach everything he needs.

Setting up a visit, a player's transcripts, test scores and whatever other info is requested about one of North Shore's football stars are accessible at his fingertips.

Price's phone has been busy, especially since North Shore won the Class 6A Division I State Championship and even more so since the NCAA Recruiting dead period ended on Jan. 10.

For more on this story, visit our partners at VYPE.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh school sportshigh school footballVypeHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gerrit Cole, Trevor Bauer and Alex Wood win arbitration cases
Harden not resting as Rockets visit Wolves
Texans release veteran WR Demaryius Thomas
Spring Branch athlete not limited by life-changing accident
More Sports
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Show More
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car
Selena, Fight Club and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup
More News